Comfor conference kicks off

More than 150 delegates from across the province were registered by Thursday morning for the BC Community Forest Association’s (BCCFA) conference and annual general meeting, when the events kicked off in Burns Lake. Events scheduled include a keynote speech by provincial minister of forests Doug Donaldson, along with presentations on topics ranging from reconciliation with Indigenous peoples to the challenges of wildfires. The events continue until Saturday, when the BCCFA’s annual general meeting takes place.