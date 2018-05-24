Ken Nielson, general manager of Chinook Community Forest, addresses delegates at the BC Community Forest Association conference in Burns Lake on May 24. (David Gordon Koch)

Comfor conference kicks off

The BC Community Forest Association’s conference and AGM is happening in Burns Lake

More than 150 delegates from across the province were registered by Thursday morning for the BC Community Forest Association’s (BCCFA) conference and annual general meeting, when the events kicked off in Burns Lake. Events scheduled include a keynote speech by provincial minister of forests Doug Donaldson, along with presentations on topics ranging from reconciliation with Indigenous peoples to the challenges of wildfires. The events continue until Saturday, when the BCCFA’s annual general meeting takes place.

Previous story
Update: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Just Posted

Comfor conference kicks off

The BC Community Forest Association’s conference and AGM is happening in Burns Lake

May mayhem for Burns Lake fire department

Burns Lake fire department reports frequent calls

End poverty now

The mobile food bank is a great idea and should be supported, but let’s go further

Letter — Successful 4-H event

Topics included beekeeping and meat rabbits on Mars

Houston stabbing case hearing adjourned

Parents plead for more people involved to come forward

Police release video on how to ‘run, hide, fight’ if there’s an active shooter

Vancouver police offer video with input from E-Comm, BC EHS, Vancouver Fire and Rescue

The priciest home for sale in Canada: A $38M Vancouver penthouse

Canada’s luxury real estate: The top 10 most expensive properties for sale right now

9 temperature records broken across B.C. as warm weather continues

Clearwater, Golden, Williams Lake, Malahat a few of the cities that broke records Wednesday

COLUMN: Stanley Cup final prediction

Upstart Vegas Golden Knights clash with Washington Capitals

Big brew tanks headed for Chilliwack wrapped to look like beer cans

Snap a #beertanks selfie if you see massive tanks en route to Chilliwack

UPDATE: Two-year-old found unresponsive in pool passes away

Mission RCMP located toddler after she went missing from a local daycare

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Update: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

Most Read