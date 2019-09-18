Comfor donation for the fair

The Lakes District Fall Fair Association receives a donation for $11,000 from the Burns Lake Community Forest (Comfor) at the Lakes District Fall Fair, on Sept. 7. (L-R) are Joan McFee, Director of the Lakes District Fall Fair Association; Paul Davidson of the Comfor Board of Directors; John Barth; and Frank Varga, General Manager of BL Comfor. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Federal Election 2019
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us