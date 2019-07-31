Burns Lake Community Forest General Manager Frank Varga points to a map showing blowdown areas in the community forest.

Comfor holds annual open house

Dozens of people came out for the Burns Lake Community Forest (BLCF)’s annual open house and barbecue on July 25. Maps and information on BLCF’s work in the forests were provided in its display room. After a power outage around 5 p.m. the crowds dwindled after BLCF ran out of food for the barbecue and couldn’t buy more. (Blair McBride photos)

