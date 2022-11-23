BL Comfor donation

Comfors donate in Burns Lake

Burns Lake Community Forest and Chinook Community Forest made very generous donations to Burns Lake Junior NBA Youth Basketball (JNYB). The program, developed by Canada Basketball and the NBA has now started. The JNYB is a basketball skill and development program for kids ages 5+. They have over 81 kids signed. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

