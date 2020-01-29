Community forests donate to hockey

Burns Lake Community Forest and Chinook Community Forest gave a generous donation of $2500 each to the girls Peewee team so they are able to purchase matching hockey attire and assist with tournaments. Addition to that donation Chinook gave another $2500 to the girls Bantam team to help promote female hockey and assist with 2020 Provincials in Salmon Arm and tournaments. (Lakes District News photos)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

Just Posted

Areas south of Burns Lake prioritized for connectivity boost

Southbank and Ootsa Lake among prioritized areas

Recycling changes continue in Burns Lake

RDBN discontinuing funding for Recycling Depot

Burns Lakers having a say in forestry decisions

‘There’s strength in numbers,’ says councillor

Harvesting simulator to provide many benefits for the Burns Lake community

Education, job training, innovation are on the list

Electric vehicle chargers inching closer

Major grant helps close budget gap

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read