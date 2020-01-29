Community forests donate to hockey

Burns Lake Community Forest and Chinook Community Forest gave a generous donation of $2500 each to the girls Peewee team so they are able to purchase matching hockey attire and assist with tournaments. Addition to that donation Chinook gave another $2500 to the girls Bantam team to help promote female hockey and assist with 2020 Provincials in Salmon Arm and tournaments. (Lakes District News photos)



