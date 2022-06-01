Community Foundation donates to Lakes District Fall Fair in Burns Lake

Burns Lake and District Community Foundation donated $5000 to the Lakes District Fall Fair. The foundation’s grant cycle opens early in the year and closes by the end of March. Founded in 2006, the foundation has distributed well over $100,000 to successful organizations throughout the Lakes District. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
