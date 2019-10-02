Community gets on track

The Friends of the Track held their active and informational event at the Lakes District Secondary School track on Sept. 25. Around 190 people of all ages came down and walked, jogged and ran along the track, with some giving donations towards the project to resurface the track with asphalt. So far around $32,000 has been raised for the scheme, including $12,500 from the Royal Bank of Canada. The project is estimated to cost $150,000-$175,000 in total and should begin by next spring. The paving will be done by LB Paving in Smithers. It was not yet known when the project would be completed. People interested in making a donation can contact Kay Saul at 250-698-7632. (Blair McBride and submitted photos)