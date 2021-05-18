A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)

Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

Many British Columbians were awakened to the presence of lightning Monday. Some were concerned about its ability to fuel new or existing wildfires.

The province saw 327 lightning strikes touch down May 17, from regions of Metro Vancouver to as far north as Prince George.

B.C. Wildfire Service’s digital map of fire risks showed pockets of high to extreme danger in central areas as wildfire season moves into its early stages.

The majority of lightning strikes also occurred in central-eastern regions including the Cariboo, which saw 189 strikes compared to 49 in coastal areas and 45 in and around Kamloops.

An expert from Environment Canada said that’s typical for this time of year.

READ MORE: Wildfire sparks southeast of Vernon

May to July is peak season for lightning

“May to July is actually when thunderstorms are at their peak,” said meteorologist David Lundquist.

“B.C. can see anywhere from up to hundreds to some thousands of lightning strikes per day.”

In places like the valleys of B.C.’s southern interior, such as Kelowna, thunderstorms don’t come with much rain, Lundquist said.

Information officer Briana Hill with B.C. Wildfire Service said the agency is constantly monitoring the presence of lightning, “in case anything strikes up.”

Human spark most of B.C.’s wildfires in spring

However, until the drier months of summer, Hill said the most common cause of wildfires in B.C. continues to be humans.

“It’s key that people are aware of their fire use,” she said.

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate fire risk, according to B.C. Wildfire Service’s May 17 danger zone ratings.

This week alone, a total of 10 new wildfires have erupted in the province.

RELATED: Harrison Lake fire holds steady at 22 hectares, Chehalis area fire under control


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021bcwildfire

Previous story
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts

Just Posted

Burns Lake local Wren Gilgan, captured this Bear family after their winter snooze in the woods near the community. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Bear-attractant management, a province-wide priority

Black bears awake from winter slumber

Snowfall warning. (Weather Canada photo/Lakes District News)
Snowfall warning for Lakes District

Prepare for changing and deteriorating travel conditions

LDSS students working on creating bike racks during the metals class. (Blaine Hastings photo/Lakes District News)
LDSS students building bike racks

The Lakes District Secondary School’s (LDSS) metal class taught by Blaine Hastings… Continue reading

Vaccine. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Register on Get Vaccinated site for second dose

Health officials urging everyone, including those with first dose to register

Boil water advisory. (File photo)
Wet’suwet’en First Nation’s long-term boil water advisory lifted

The province has no long-term water advisories in place

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

A forest of dance-protesters outside the BC Legislature on April 11. These participants were doing the Dance for the Ancient Forest in support of the Fairy Creek blockade and against old-growth logging. (Zoë Ducklow/News Staff)
Arrests begin at Fairy Creek blockade on Vancouver Island

Five protesters arrested as RCMP begin to enforce injunction

A thunderstorm pictured in Fraser Valley in 2021. (Black Press Media/Jaimie Grafstrom)
Wildfire concerns sparked after 320+ lightning strikes blasted B.C. yesterday

Approximately one-quarter of the province is currently listed as being at moderate risk of fire

A restaurant server on White Rock’s Marine Drive serves customers on a roadside patio. Indoor dining and recreational travel bans have been in effect since late March in B.C. (Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate falls to 411 cases Tuesday

360 people in hospital, up slightly, two more deaths

The Banff National Park entrance is shown in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Minister asks Canadians to camp carefully in national parks as season starts

Kitchen shelters in Banff National Park closed, trails on Vancouver Island will only be one-way

Names of those aboard the ship are seen at Komagata Maru monument in downtown Vancouver, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The City of Vancouver has issued an apology for its racist role in denying entry to 376 passengers aboard a ship that was forced to return to India over a century ago. Mayor Kennedy Stewart says discrimination by the city had “cruel effects” on the Sikhs, Hindus and Muslims aboard the Komagata Maru, which arrived in Burrard Inlet on May 23, 1914. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

Kennedy Stewart has declared May 23 as the annual Komagata Maru Day of Remembrance

A crew of WestCoast WILD Adventures employees tackled an onslaught of litter left at the ‘Locks of Love’ fence at Wally Creek on May 2. (Anne-Marie Gosselin photo)
Litter woes consume popular ‘Locks of Love’ fence on B.C.’s Pacific Rim

Popular view spot near Tofino plagued by people hanging masks and other unwanted garbage

Vincent Doumeizel, senior advisor at the United Nations Global Compact on Oceans, as well as director for the Food Programme for the Lloyd’s Register Foundation, pulls up some sugar kelp seaweed off the French coast in April 2020. He was the keynote speaker during the opening ceremony of the inaugural Seaweed Days Festival. (Vincent Doumeizel/Submitted)
Let’s hear it for seaweed: slimy, unsexy and the world’s greatest untapped food source

Experts talks emerging industry’s challenges and potential at Sidney inaugural Seawood Days Festival

Troy Patterson, a Cadboro Bay 15-year-old, got a virtual meeting with B.C.’s environment minister months after he started an online petition calling for construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline to stop. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. teen’s 23,000-name Coastal GasLink petition gets him an audience with the minister

15-year-old Saanich high school student and George Heyman discussed project for about 30 minutes

Most Read