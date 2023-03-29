Congratulations language teachers

Lake Babine Nation language in partnership with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology hosted a historical day by facilitating a first time Prior Learning Assessment of Recognition (PLAR) on March 21. It was based on the Nedut’en and Wit’suwit’en language dialect to certify nine long time language teachers who are all elders from the Lake Babine Nation, Witset Nation and the Hagwilget Nation. All nine language teachers are officially recognized with a Diploma is Language and Culture and will be graduating on June 9. The lead director of Language and Culture for the PLAR process was Dr. Louise Lacerte. (Back L-R) Rosalie M, Ron M, Dr. John Chenoweth, Ron A, Christine W, Beatrice M, Dr. Louise Lacerte. (Front L-R) Helen N, Mary-Alice N, Susie T, Lillian M, Lillian L. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
