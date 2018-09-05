Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Several conservation groups are suing the federal Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans over the protection of Southern Resident killer whales.

Representatives from Ecojustice, the David Suzuki Foundation, the Georgia Strait Alliance, the Natural Resources Defense Council, World Wildlife Fund Canada and the Raincoast Conservation Foundation held a news conference to announce the lawsuit on Wednesday in downtown Vancouver.

The six groups have repeatedly called for the government to protect the killer whales through an emergency order.

“We don’t want to start triaging individual orcas in order for this population to serve,” Christianne Wilhelmson, executive director at the Georgia Strait Alliance.

Southern resident killer whales are known to roam the coast from Vancouver Island to California.

Recently, a mother orca garnered international attention after carrying her dead offspring on her nose for about a month as a way of grieving.

A young orca known as J50 has also been the focus of rescue efforts by both U.S. and Canadian marine biologists after scientists determined she suffered from a disorder causing her to become severely emaciated and lethargic.

More to come.

