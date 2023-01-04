Conservation Officer coming for Burns Lake

Burns Lake is getting its own Conservation Officer.

There were once multiple COs stationed in the Burns Lake at a time, but in recent years all the environmental enforcement work by the Conservation Officer Service (COS) was conducted out of Vanderhoof.

“Upon the successful completion of field training in nearby Vanderhoof, a new Conservation Officer will be based out of Burns Lake,” said a spokesperson for BC’s Ministry of Environment.

That new CO is Blake Knibbs. He finished his academy requirements in September at Lethbridge College and has been doing his practical component with the Nechako Lakes Zone ever since. He is the son of a CO and was raised in Smithers so he has a working familiarity with the region.

“One of the best parts about this job is, no two days are the same,” Knibbs said.

He was on his way to becoming a Red Seal automotive mechanic when he switched career paths. He considers his original trade to be an asset in his life out on the land, now. His previous knowledge is handy out there because “your truck breaks down, your quad breaks down, and you’re out in the middle of nowhere, sometimes, so you’ve got to be resourceful.”

He knows he will be in many senses alone as the sole CO in the vast Lakes District. Vanderhoof is not far away, however, and the COS works closely with other enforcement agencies like the RCMP, the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans, the province’s Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, CN Rail police, and many others.

“Additional resources will be brought in from other areas to address priority issues in Burns Lake as necessary,” the ministry said.

The Ministry of Environment was asked why, after years of multiple COs being stationed in Burns Lake, there was none and now only one, the response was “CO deployment is regularly reviewed and adjusted by the COS as required. Factors for consideration for CO deployment include officer safety, geographic location and call volume.”

Knibbs said the general public in a region such as the Lakes District tends to have a working appreciation for the environment. While he is well aware that some individuals, groups, and even companies sometimes deliberately attempt to flout the law for their own benefit, a great many infractions are committed simply out of lack of knowledge. Responsibility lies with the public to know the laws of the land, but Knibbs enjoys raising public awareness.

“One of the main goals of the CO service is voluntary compliance (so education is more important than enforcement on many issues of the day) because we want to make sure there’s fish and wildlife, and the environment is safe and good, for generations to come,” he said.