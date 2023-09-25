A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023.The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling fast, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A CN Rail train moves cargo containers at the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023.The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling fast, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Container shipments drop at Port of Vancouver along with the economy

Shipment volume in the first half of the year fell 14% compared to same period in previous year

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says container shipments are falling, as consumer demand weakens amid a sputtering economy.

The authority says container shipment volume at the Port of Vancouver in the first half of the year fell 14 per cent compared with the same six-month period in 2022.

Interim CEO Victor Pang says the figures reflected a softer economy, which contracted slightly in the second quarter.

Movement of construction materials and auto parts also slumped, while shipments of finished vehicles ramped up as supply chain kinks smoothed out.

Grain exports marked the biggest bright spot, ramping up more than 100 per cent, a boost driven in part by record volumes shipped to Africa amid a surge in demand brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nonetheless, Pang says the two-week strike by B.C. port workers in July took a toll on operations, as month-over-month container shipments fell by third and pushed many shippers to other ports.

READ ALSO: Minister launches review of B.C. port strike looking for ‘structural issues’

READ ALSO: Longshore workers get 5, 5, 4 and 4% wage hikes in new 4-year port deal

Portstrade

Previous story
B.C. raises Survivors’ Flag to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Next story
PODCAST: One-on-one interview with BC United Leader Kevin Falcon

Just Posted

Melina Jacques’ wood-burned birch panel artworks, “Depression” and “Anxiety,” depict the emotional and psychological weight of mental health struggles. Set to be featured at the “Art Tracks: Come Walk With Me in My Shoes” exhibit, the pieces capture the challenges of navigating a world fraught with societal pressures and internal conflicts. (Contributed photo)
Terrace art show to combat mental health stigma through diverse artworks

It was in 2021 that a tugboat sank near Kitimat killing two mariners: 58-year-old tug captain Troy Pearson and 25-year-old crew member Charley Cragg. A third crew member survived when the tug Ingenika went down in a storm in February 2021 while towing a barge.
Judge approves $310K proposal for prevention programs in 2021 fatal tugboat crash

Bridge Creek’s trees near 100 Mile House show their fall colours as leaves fall into the water. (Patrick Davies photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for the start of fall?

A photo of work in progress in 2019 on the Coastal Gas Link pipe which is meant to carry natural gas from Dawson Creek to the LNG Canada facility in Kitimat. (File photo)
Workers’ strike notice threatens Coastal Gaslink Pipeline