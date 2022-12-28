Vanessa Redwood

Contest winners

The Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce and Lakes District News held four Christmas contests over the last six weeks leading up to Christmas. Best float – P&B Feeds $200, Elf on the Shelf – Vanessa Redwood $200, Colouring contest – Abagail $100 and Match the Merchant Riley Jubinville – $500. There were hundreds of entries and was a success. Thanks to everyone who played along. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

