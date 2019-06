Students in the College of New Caledonia (CNC)’s Camp Cook program prepared lunch for members of the Burns Lake community on June 13. The three-course lunch included soup, pulled pork sandwiches and salad, and cake for dessert. (Blair McBride photos)

Posing at the community lunch are (L-R) Camp Cook program coach Cindy Wiebe, students Jade Wiebe and Jamie Joseph, and instructor Leon Leween, on June 13.