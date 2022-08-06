A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

A northwest facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Cooler temps slow Nohomin Creek wildfire activity, but not out of the woods yet

Despite the cooler weather, the fire isn’t out of the woods yet with temperatures expecting to raise

Fire activity at the Nohomin Creek wildfire has diminished over the last couple days because of the cooler temperatures.

The blaze now sits at just over 3,745 hectares, with the fire being the most active in the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park. The south, east, and northeast flanks currently are showing no active fire behaviours.

BC Wildfire Services ground crews are currently having a challenging time handling the blaze as its burning on steep cliffs and rocky terrains. They are organizing grounds and aerial crews while working with Lytton First Nation and BC Parks to manage the park’s boundaries.

While temperatures have cooled off the last few days, they are expected to rise again to the same above-seasonal conditions that were experienced in late July.

The fire is still under investigation and is suspected to be human-caused.

READ MORE: Cha-ching: Unclaimed $500,000 lotto ticket sold in Lake Country

READ MORE: UPDATE: Photos released in relation to Kelowna gas station shooting

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022bc wildfiresbcwildfireMerritt

Previous story
Pandemic benefits were too generous with businesses, stringent with workers: experts
Next story
No structure damage overnight as crews continue to battle Keremeos Creek wildfire

Just Posted

Commercial marine fishermen on the North Coast are frustrated by the DFO’s sockeye harvest regulations, despite large volumes of fish, Howard Gray of Prince Rupert said on Aug. 3. (Photo: File photo)
Prince Rupert fisherman frustrated by DFO salmon limits he says, despite millions of fish

Beairsto Elementary students created self-portraits which were displayed at the Vernon Public Art Gallery last year to showcase the different faces of the community. (Black Press video still)
New training program empowers people to tackle racism, North Coast MLA said

Cow Moose Sign Project founder Dan Simmons is thrilled the provincial government is stopping the antlerless moose hunt in Region 7. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cow Moose Sign Project founder applauds B.C.’s decision to protect cow moose in Omineca region

The Pride flag is now a permanent fixture at Knox United Church in Terrace. (Submitted photo)
‘Just there as them’: Knox United Church displays Pride flag in Terrace