Cops for cancer in Burns Lake

The Tour de North bike ride, which is part of Cops for Cancer, passed through Burns Lake on the third day day of their seven day journey from Prince George to Prince Rupert. The team arrived in Burns Lake on the evening of Sept. 18, and had several activities in the community on the morning of Sept. 19. First they had a breakfast with the Burns Lake Fire Department, next moving over to the voting station at the Island Gospel Church where several team members were able to cast a vote in the federal election. After that, the team rode up to William Konkin Elementary to wave to students before heading off to continue the next leg of their ride to Houston. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

 

