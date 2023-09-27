B.C. Emergency Health Services officer Fiona Pirrie and Jamie MacPhersen, Correctional Service of Canada Parole Officer Leighton Johnston, RCMP officers Fraser Bjornson, Roland Dixon, Sabrina Maaske, Justin Preston, Jacque Van Wyngaardt and Aaron Dale, Public service member of Shared Services Canada Scott Roberts and Fire Fighter Kasper Green are cycling across Northern B.C. to raise money for the Canadian Cancer Society with Cops for Cancer tour de north. They stopped in William Konkin Elementary school to inspire and raise awareness among children about early childhood cancer. Also, they stopped at Burns Lake Fire Department. “This is about Cops For Cancer to north riding from Prince George to Prince Rupert, about 850 kilometers for pediatric cancer research and support programs,” said Paramedic Officer of B.C. Ambulance from Williams Lake MacPhersen. (Saddman Zaman and Submitted photos/Lakes District News)