Cops to play firefighters for Guns Vs Hoses baseball game

The Guns Vs Hoses Charity Slow Pitch game on June 1 will see members of the local RCMP detachment compete against the fire department at the Eagle Creek baseball diamond. (Black Press Media file photo)

Members of the Burns Lake RCMP detachment will take on the fire department for the Guns Vs Hoses Charity Slow Pitch game on June 1.

The game starts at 11 a.m. at the Eagle Creek baseball diamonds and all proceeds from sponsors and from a 50/50 draw will be donated to the Canadian Cancer Society.

“We want the entire community to come to the event. There will be live music, a barbecue, we will use a radar gun to do a fastest pitch and a home run competition that anyone can enter,” said Cpl. Greg Willcocks of the local RCMP detachment, who will be play first base.

“This will be a lot of fun, we have a fantastic relationship with the Burns Lake fire department and they have been very supportive of the event. Saying that, we do not want to lose and we have called in some special back up to help us.”

So far 11 players are confirmed for the RCMP team, Constable Erin Willcocks told Lakes District News.

Burns Lake Native Development Corporation president Derek McDonald is expected to be umpire on the RCMP team.

The game is aimed at supporting the Cops for Cancer ride.

In September Erin will join other RCMP and emergency services personnel for the Tour de North section and cycle more than 800 kilometres from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake.

“I’m currently practicing for the ride. I’ve got about five months to get into shape. The ride goes from Sept. 17-23,” Erin said.

More than $6,100 has been raised for Tour de North and its fundraising goal is $310,000.

Local band The Hampsters will perform live until noon and Good Vibration Productions and DJ Services will play throughout the game.

Save-On-Foods will provide food for the concession.

