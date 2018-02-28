Coquihalla crash sends 29 to hospital

The Coquihalla has reopened northbound after a serious multi-vehicle crash sent 29 people to hospital Sunday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services’ latest update early Monday morning stated 29 people were taken to hospital with range of conditions from stable to critical.

An additional 136 uninjured people were transported to a warming centre in Hope, B.C.

The accident reportedly involved two semi trucks, two busses and two vehicles, prompting the closure of the Coquihalla in both directions north of Hope just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

About six hours later, just before 2 a.m., DriveBC reported the highway had reopened to northbound traffic. The highway still remains closed southbound with no current estimate on reopening.

A local detour is available via Exit 183 / Othello Road to Hope to Highway 1 or an alternate route from Merritt is Hwy. 8 to Hwy. 1

The RCMP released a statement about the crash, saying the snow and ice “are considered to be a major contributing factor.”

The statement reminded drivers to slow down, increase space between themselves and other vehicles, and ensure their vehicle has proper tires for the season.

DriveBC now reports the Coquihalla is open again in both directions.