UPDATE: Coquihalla closed in both directions due to extreme winter weather

The highway has had a snowfall warning since Wednesday afternoon

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC)

Update 10:40 a.m.

The vehicle incident in the southbound lanes have been cleared but the highway is now closed in both directions due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather.

Crews are clearing snow to create safer driving conditions.

⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy5 incident at Ladner Creek Bridge has cleared but highway is now CLOSED northbound in addition to southbound between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to heavy congestion and extreme winter weather. #Coquihalla ℹ️For more info:https://t.co/c9G0e9XZVb — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 3, 2023

DriveBC’s next update will be at 2 p.m.

Update 9:55 a.m.

DriveBC estimates the Coquihalla’s southbound lanes will be open around 11 a.m.

Update 8:05 a.m.

The Coqiuhalla Highway’s southbound lanes will be closed until at least 10 a.m. due to a vehicle incident. According to DriveBC, major delays are expected and an assessment is in progress.

⛔UPDATE – #BCHwy5 is open northbound but remains CLOSED southbound between #HopeBC and #Merritt due to a vehicle incident at Ladner Creek Bridge. Assessment in progress. Expect major delays. #Coquihalla ℹ️For more info: https://t.co/2Ieiz3gFOl pic.twitter.com/tTKc4KmJBJ — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 3, 2023

Original

The Coquihalla Highway is closed southbound between Hope and Merritt due to a vehicle incident.

The closure is at Ladner Creek Bridge and all southbound lanes are closed. According to multiple posts in the Coquihalla Road Reports Facebook group, a semi-truck has crashed into a power pole and BC Hydro is on the way. There is no power outage in the area.

⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy5 is CLOSED in both directions between #Merritt and #HopeBC at Ladner Creek Bridge due to a vehicle incident. #Coquihalla ℹ️ For more info: https://t.co/2Ieiz3g7YN — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 3, 2023

All northbound lanes are open. DriveBC’s next update will come at 8 a.m.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the highway has had a snowfall warning. The warning got extended by Environment Canada on Friday morning as another 5-10 centimetres is expected. Heavy snow is expected to slow down as Friday goes on.

More to come.

