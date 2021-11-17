Corridor 16 Snowflake food drive

Half of all campaign proceeds to be donated to The Link Food Centre

Xandria Van Tine has spearheaded a campaign at Corridor 16, where snowflake stickers are being sold to raise money for the local food bank. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Corridor 16 Graphics and Signs store is running a snowflake sticker campaign for the holidays, with 50 per cent of the proceeds going to The Link food bank in Burns Lake. The stickers can also alternatively be purchased by donating two non-perishable food items.

There are six different sticker designs, and they can be used to decorate cars, window, computer cases, or anything else you want. Lakes District News spoke to Corridor 16 Graphic Designer Xandria Van Tine about where the idea for the campaign came from. Xandria is the daughter of Catherine Van Tine Marcinek, who recently acquired the business that used to be Lakes District Printing, changing it to Corridor 16.

“We just wanted to give back to the community this season,” said Van Tine. “COVID-19 has been really hard, and it’s been hard on local residents as well. We brainstormed a couple ideas for ways to give back, including something to do with children’s hospitals in the region, but we ultimately decided to keep the campaign more locally focused, and give back to the community that’s given us so much.”

Lakes District News also spoke to Executive Director of The Link Scott Zayac, who expressed his gratitude.

“We’re ecstatic when businesses and community members think about us with fundraising. Our society doesn’t exist without local business and community members. They’re so generous for their time, and were thankful for the local community. This project that Corridor 16 is doing is amazing and we’re so happy that they’re thinking of us,” said Zayac.

The campaign is being run until Dec. 20.