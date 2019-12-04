Council mulls industrial park water, sewer line bid

The Burns Lake village council is considering a proposal to connect the industrial park with water and sewer lines. (Blair McBride photo)

The Burns Lake village council is bringing back for consideration a proposal to extend water and sewer services to the industrial park on the east edge of town, just south of Highway 16.

That area comprises sites along Roumieu Dr. including the Co-op Cardlock, Industrial Transformers and Andy’s Machining.

At issue is the lack of water and sewer line connections with the park and the surrounding residential area.

The idea has in fact been under consideration since at least 2001, according to a village report.

Of the options under consideration the costs would range from $2.7 million-$2.8 million for the water lines.

The first option for water is to run a line through the Village Heights area to the industrial park and link it up with the existing water line on Richmond Loop.

The second option for water is to build a watermain from the Telegraph Trail area down Richmond Loop and to the industrial park. That possibility includes the installation of a new booster station, making it the more expensive option.

The sewer option would have a sewer system be installed inside the park with a sewer line down Richmond Loop and the cost estimate is just over $2 million.

“The sewer line wouldn’t be just for the industrial site it would also be under the highway which would access the Village Heights area,” said Dale Ross, Director of Public Services, at the council’s Nov. 26 meeting.

“If that area develops years from now then the main trunk would come down through the Village Heights and into the sewage lagoon areas.”

In discussing how the project might be funded, council members noted that it could be difficult to access funding through an infrastructure grant.

Sheryl Worthing, Chief Administrative Officer said the method of funding could be determined later by the council.

She pointed out that it could expensive for property owners to pay to be connected to water and sewer lines.

“I remember when we did the west end they didn’t have water or sewer lines, that was done in 1999. Each individual property owner paid about $10,000 a piece,” she said.

“They were also helping to pay for the development piece. This is going to be dependent on how we get the product all the way to those individual proprieties. We have to determine who wants it and what the actual individual’s hook up fees are going to be.”

Mayor Dolores Funk said it was important to consider the benefits to the community of connecting the lines.

“I look at this project in terms of economic development potential, as attracting what might come,” she said.

Any increase in sewage output and water production is within the capacities of the village’s service infrastructure, said Ross.

“We can treat three times the volume we’re treating now at the lagoons. We can also produce a lot more water than we do. The water treatment plant has been designed for three times the population we have,” he said.

Clayton Wainwright, Manager at Industrial Transformers said the line extensions would aid new businesses, as he explained to Lakes District News.

”We’ve gotten by, but I guess if you were a new build it would be more attractive for them.”

His company uses a septic system and a well for sewage and water needs.

Installation of the lines would also benefit Lino’s Sales and Service and the Burns Lake Community Church. Neither are connected to the main water or sewer lines. The church draws water from a well and Lino’s uses large water tanks that collect rain water. Both also use septic tanks.

“It would definitely be nice to have water that we don’t have to collect or pay for. And to do away with having all these tanks to hold water. it would be useful for washing boats or anything big in the summer, instead of the tank we use,” said Gina Strimbold, Manager at Lino’s.

“We would definitely benefit if there was sewer and water connected to our road,” said John Neufeld, pastor at the church.

The council agreed that a report with an outline of next steps and potential costs of the line extensions would be prepared.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an email