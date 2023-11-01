The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has authorized up to $125,000 from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund to help fund the replacement of the arena chiller at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako has authorized up to $125,000 from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund to help fund the replacement of the arena chiller at Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Council submits application for chiller

The funds are coming from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve now known as Canada Community-Building Fund B.C.

The Regional District of Bulkley Nechako (RDBN) has authorized up to $125,000 from the Federal Gas Tax Reserve Fund, now known as Canada Community-Building Fund B.C. (CCBF) to help fund the replacement of the arena chiller at the Tom Forsythe Memorial Arena in Burns Lake.

The available CCBF fund allocation in Burns Lake is $594,145 and Francois/Ootsa Lake is $473,025 and $100,000 and $25,000 will be contributed respectively from the rural areas.

The chiller at the arena had suffered a critical failure and shut down due to a Freon refrigerant leak and the total budget for replacing it is $265,000.

The Village of Burns Lake council has submitted a fund application and will enter into an agreement with RDBN if it gets approved.

Mayor Henry Wiebe requested the RDBN show interest in helping out with the chiller replacement and thought the gas tax reserve fund would be a good opportunity to be used for this project.

Contractors are expected on site in Mid-November to begin the work of removing the old chiller and preparing for the new plate-and-frame style.

The new chiller is expected to arrive for installation in the month of December.

Ice is targeted to be ready in January for the arena and curling rink.

