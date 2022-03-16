Councillor Rensby wants to sponsor Ukrainian refugees

A discussion was had during a March 8 Village of Burns Lake council meeting on potential ways for the town to show support for Ukraine through the invasion by Russia.

Several ideas were brought forth, including raising a Ukraine flag at the Village of Burns Lake office. According to Burns Lake Mayor Dolores Funk, a flag has been ordered by the village since the meeting, and will be put up outside the office building upon arrival.

Another idea came from councillor Charlie Rensby, who made an emotional statement to council, and expressed the desire to spearhead organizing the community together to provide sponsorship for a displaced Ukrainian family, and bring them to Burns Lake.

“Being in different leadership positions, I feel that we have different connections throughout the community, and we could talk to churches and community business leaders , and possibly we could all come together to finance one family. Whether that be for two years under temporary immigration, or if they want to come permanently, right on,” Rensby said to council.

“I looked into it a bit, and it requires that we would have to work with immigration Canada. To sponsor a group of five, you need to come up with the money ahead of time to cover all of the rough estimate costs, such as housing, utilities, transportation and groceries, and the federal government chips in some as well,” he continued.

READ MORE: Ukrainians evacuate Kyiv suburbs amid deepening crisis

Charlie outlined that this would not be a Village of Burns Lake undertaking, as he would be acting as a community member in organizing the funding efforts.

Council was receptive of the idea, and also noted that the federal government is making concerted efforts to streamline immigration for Ukrainian refugees.

READ MORE: ‘Some kind of terrible dream’ for Ukrainian women refugees

“I just think that if everyone pitched in just a little bit, we can make a big difference to help people that have been through one a terrible tragedy,” Charlie said during the meeting.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.