BC CDC website

COVID-19 exposure reported at WKE

Burns Lake sees two new cases in Mar. 7 to Mar. 13 week

William Konkin Elementary (WKE) School received a Northern Health letter last week of a possible COVID-19 exposure incident in the school.

According to the letter dated Mar. 19, a COVID-19 exposure had been identified at WKE between Mar. 10 to Mar. 12.

When a confirmed case of COVID-19 is identified as being part of the school community, it means that a staff member or a student may have been at school while they were potentially infectious, but that doesn’t mean that anyone in particular has been exposed. Moreover, when such an exposure incident takes place, NH does contact tracing and notifies only those who have been identified as close contacts.

The self-monitoring for those in close contact would end on Mar. 26.

For the latest weekly reporting period, from Mar. 7 to Mar. 13, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Burns Lake Local Health Area (LHA) went up to two new cases.

The map which divides the province into local health areas, shows the number of cases recorded there during each week from Sunday to Saturday. Each region is also shaded based on the daily cases per 100,000 residents in each area.

The Burns Lake LHA saw two new infections compared to zero in the previous week, nine in the last week of January and 20 in the first week of January.

The total case count for Burns Lake LHA now stands at 172 cases since January 2020.

New caseloads in most of the surrounding Northwest Health Service Delivery Area LHAs for the last week were Nechako 4, Smithers 2, Terrace 23, Prince Rupert 117, Kitimat 11, Nisga’a 4, Upper Skeena 17, Haida Gwaii 9 and the aggregated LHAs of Snow Country, Telegraph Creek and Stikine and Quesnel at 0 cases.

At the time of going to press, Northern Health had 54 new daily cases. There were 321 active cases with 32 hospitalized and 14 receiving critical care.

There have been 112 confirmed deaths and 4,922 patients considered to have recovered since the pandemic began.

The next update is expected to come out today, i.e. Wednesday.

On Mar. 12, the Health Service Delivery Area (HSDA) update for the period of Mar. 5 to Mar. 11 showed a total of 3,745 cases in the province, 59 of which were from unknown service delivery area and three in out-of-country residents. The next HSDA update will be released on Mar. 26.

The province has now entered the second stage of the vaccination plan and at the time of going to press, had administered 465,584 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the province also announced an updated timeline for vaccination, moving up the dates and stating that all adults in the province would be vaccinated by July.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

Just Posted

Eagle. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
Posing eagle in Burns Lake

An eagle just about to take flight was spotted on a branch… Continue reading

(file photo)
Province proposes four scenarios for Lakes TSA apportionment

The ministry currently in discussions with stakeholders

Currently, businesses that are permitted in commercially zoned areas, are not allowed to operate as a home-based business. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Home-based businesses could look different in Burns Lake

A committee of the whole meeting set for Mar. 30

Baker Airport, Burns Lake
Burns Lake’s Baker Airport might soon get a new fueling system

Lakes District Airport Society striving to put together funds for the new system

The library is hoping to start offering workshops on the technology how-to’s through small, socially distanced groups by early spring. (Village of Granisle photo/Lakes District News)
Granisle Public Library to help seniors get tech-friendly

Grant application for the New Horizons for Seniors Program approved

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Birds. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake birds socially distancing

With outdoor gatherings now permitted by Dr. Bonnie Henry, and the cold… Continue reading

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

WKE St Patricks day 2021. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
WKE students trapping leprechauns

The William Konkin Elementary (WKE) students went all out for St. Patrick’s… Continue reading

Most Read