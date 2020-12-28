ABC Communications received funding from the provincial government to improve its Internet services throughout northern B.C. (Submitted Photo)

COVID-19 grant improves Internet in northern B.C.

ABC Communications, headquartered in Quesnel, announced its capacity has expanded

Internet speed for some northern B.C. customers is about to get faster.

ABC Communications, headquartered in Quesnel, announced Monday, Dec. 28 that it has completed work to add capacity to wireless networks in François Lake, Fraser Lake, rural Vanderhoof, Cluculz Lake, Pilot Mountain, Lone Butte, Lac La Hache, rural Quesnel and rural 100 Mile House.

ABC Communications announced the improvements, which were partly funded by the provincial government through its Connecting B.C. program, in a news release.

“Networks were being pushed to their limit as more people stayed home to work and learn remotely,” Minister of Citizens’ Services Lisa Beare said in the release. “The Connecting British Columbia program helps Internet service providers like ABC Communications with the costs of making quick upgrades to improve Internet performance and reliability so people have the connectivity they need to help navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Work started in the spring of 2020 and was completed over the course of the year. The CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust, Joel McKay, welcomed the news.

“While the Internet is something that many people take for granted, the Connecting B.C. program reminds us that many rural and remote areas don’t have high-speed access,” he said in the release. “This first step will provide increased economic opportunities for these communities and many other communities in the near future.”

Falko Kadenbach, vice-president of ABC Communications, helped lead the project.

“The upgrade will result in a real jump in Internet speed for this area, and we expect that the residents will be very happy with the improved performance,” he said.

