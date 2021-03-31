(Metro Creative photo)

(Metro Creative photo)

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory for students in Grade 4 and up, B.C. confirms

This puts B.C. in line with other provinces

Masks are now required for all students in Grades 4 to 12 in B.C., the education ministry confirmed Tuesday (March 30) night.

The confirmation came after a day of confusion after an announcement made at a Monday press conference said only that the province would “support and encourage students” to wear masks.

Masks for Grade 4 to 12 students will be required in all indoor areas, including at desks and work stations and on school buses, both within and outside of their learning groups.

There are a few exceptions:

  • A person who is unable to wear a mask because they do not tolerate it (for health or behavioural reasons);
  • A person unable to put on or remove a mask without the assistance of another person;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily for the purposes of identifying the person wearing it;
  • If the mask is removed temporarily to engage in an educational activity that cannot be performed while wearing a mask (e.g. actively playing a wind instrument, high-intensity physical activity, etc.);
  • If a person is eating or drinking;
  • If a person is behind a barrier;
  • While providing a service to a person with a disability or diverse ability (including but not limited to a hearing impairment), where visual cues, facial expressions and/or lip reading/movements are important.

Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 are “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask indoors at all times, but it will remain a “personal or family/caregiver choice for these students, and their choices must be respected.”

In a statement, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said that the “strengthened mask guideline is another layer of protection” but that it is not the only thing the ministry is relying on.

“Students will be asked – daily – to use the health checker app and confirm they are not attending school if they feel unwell,” she stated. “Staff and other adults are required to complete an active daily health check prior to entering the school in line with the PHO order on workplace safety.”

READ MORE: B.C. announces amendments to school mask mandate amid COVID surge

READ MORE: Horgan’s COVID comments towards young people unhelpful, unfair: B.C. professor

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
Next story
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)
Kelowna International Airport to host rapid testing for LNG workers heading to Kitimat

The program launches on March 30

A pair of eagles. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
A perfect pair

Burns Lake local photographer Wren Gilgan caught this pair of eagles regally… Continue reading

The provincial carbon tax is scheduled for an increase from $40 to $45 per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) starting in April 2021. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Gas prices continue to show an upward trend

Analysts warn of higher prices this summer

Murray Sullivan is now partners in Vernon Recreational Products.
Houston businessman expands to Vernon RV

Murray Sullivan expands into Vernon RV world with partners Doug Thibault and Mike Goodwin

Bruce Rogers and friends cycling in all kinds of weather colleymount road. (Wren Gilgan/Lakes District News)
All-weather cyclists

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan’s lens caught another local on camera last… Continue reading

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant despite COVID-19 rules

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Josh Yeung has created a variety of BC Ferries models for the various ships in the fleet, with the goal ultimately to work for the corporation. Photo submitted
Building a replica towards his future

Grade 11 student creates ferry models from memory, photographs

Horsefly fire captain Ben Morhart died tragically in an avalanche Monday after a cornice gave way. (HVFD photo)
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim

Ben Morhart was 37

A view of the West Coast Trail near Nitinat Lake. (David Enstrom - Wikipedia Commons)
B.C.’s iconic West Coast Trail to re-open to visitors in June 2021

Trail has been closed since early 2020 to due COVID-19 concerns

B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Gavin Dew (gavindew.ca)
Second candidate joins B.C. Liberal leadership contest

Gavin Dew joins MLA Ellis Ross for next year’s vote

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck) and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (AP Photo/Paul White) are set to receive the highest honors conferred by UBC.
Dr. Bonnie Henry, Greta Thunberg to receive honorary degrees from UBC

Recognized for their leadership in the midst of ‘two of the most significant crises we collectively have ever faced: the global pandemic and climate change,’ says UBC president

FILE – People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Whistler Blackcomb to stay closed for the rest of winter, scheduled to reopen in May

Community is seeing a ‘more worrisome cluster of the P1 Brazil variant of concern’

Most Read