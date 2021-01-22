COVID-19 outbreak at Coastal GasLink worksites declared over

In total, 56 cases were associated with the outbreak in the Burns Lake and Nechako LHAs

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Coastal GasLink (CGL) worksites in the Burns Lake and Nechako Local Health Areas (LHAs) has officially been declared over, Northern Health said in a media release.

There have been no new cases reported with the outbreak that was first declared Dec. 19, 2020. In total, Northern Health said 56 laboratory-confirmed cases were associated with the outbreak at 7 Mile Lodge and Little Rock Lake Lodge.

All the cases have recovered and have completed their required self-isolation.

