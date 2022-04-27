COVID-19 relief funding approved in Burns Lake area

During an April 14 meeting, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) rural and agriculture committee approved applications for relief funds for several areas, including areas B (Burns Lake rural) and E (Francois Lake/Ootsa Lake rural).

In area B, $673.44 was approved to the Burns Lake Community Garden Society for insurance, $2,654.33 was approved to Ride Burns for insurance and fees, $2,000 was approved to the Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce for a shop local campaign, and $922.68 was approved to the Lakes District Fair Association for membership and fees.

In area E, $2,216,50 was approved to the Francois Tchesinkut Lake Recreation Commission for hydro costs, $2,654.33 was approved to Ride Burns for insurance and fees, and $4,446.52 was approved to the Lakes District Fair Association for membership and feed.

According to RDBN Chief Administrative Officer Curtis Helgesen, splitting up the funding between the two areas is a common occurrence.

“Ride Burns and Lakes District Fair Association received the combined total from both Areas B and E. A split is quite often seen in the Lakes District as residents from both of the rural areas enjoy the services provided. Sometimes 50/50, but sometimes different based on the variables of the application and the geographical area where the services are enjoyed or of benefit to the rural areas. The electoral area director evaluates the application and makes a decision on the level of funding,” he told Lakes District News.

According to RDBN records, as of April 7, area B has $8,402.04 remaining in COVID-19 relief funds, down from the original starting balance of $40,571.20. Area E has $16,050.01 remaining of the original stating balance of $33,348.77.

When the relief funds were originally distributed, each area wasn’t given an equal share, as various factors went into determining how much funding should go to which area including population size. Area A (Smithers rural) received the most starting funds with $110,032.12. As of April 7, they have just $20,562.39 remaining.

For the regional district as a whole, a total of $152,370.59 remain in relief funds from the original starting balance of $340,019.33.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

