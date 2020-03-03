Washing your hands frequently and staying home when you’re feeling ill is more effective than facemasks in controlling the spread of a virus. (Black Press Media file)

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

With new novel Coronavirus cases emerging all over the world, health officials are urging residents to take precautionary measures to prevent more individuals from getting sick.

ALSO READ: B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche closes Hwy 37A into Stewart
Next story
B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Just Posted

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

Pink shirt day

Bullying is a major problem in schools, workplaces, homes and online. Pink… Continue reading

Wet’suwet’en chiefs, ministers reach proposed agreement in B.C. pipeline dispute

Chief Woos, one of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary leaders, says the proposal represents an important milestone

Coastal GasLink to resume work as tentative deal reached between B.C., feds and Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs are in opposition to the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Talks with hereditary chiefs run into the night

Ministers expected to make statement Saturday morning

COVID-19: Six handwashing mistakes to avoid

Washing hands is one of the top tips from health officials to help combat novel coronavirus

Former PM Jean Chretien scoffs at the notion Canada’s unity is under threat

Former Liberal prime minister said Tuesday that Canada has suffered worse threats in the past

B.C.’s three latest COVID-19 cases related to travel from Iran

Four cases identified Tuesday make 12, all in isolation at home

Avalanche closes Hwy 37A into Stewart

No vehicles were damaged

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Most Read