Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa Workshop was huge hit in Burns Lake. The Burns Lake RCMP and the Burns Lake Fire Rescue participated in the event to encourage people to give in the toy drive, on the last day of the collection drive. Several Burns Lakers stopped by to make donations and visit with Santa. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.