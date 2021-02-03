Crossroads Cannabis. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the “Crossroads Cannabis” cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

The public hearing will be held via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. After the public hearing, the council will review the report presented to them to make a recommendation on the application.

The public hearing will be held to ensure that residents affected by the store have a chance to voice their opinions. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spring funding round opens for community-level salmon projects

Just Posted

Burns Lake dragon. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Call put out for MacEwen Children’s Library dragon name

The Burns Lake Public Library’s dragon from the newly renovated and opened… Continue reading

dog
Dog driving a Cat loader

This dog was in the driver’s seat looking like he knew exactly… Continue reading

The southside 4-H club. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Southside 4-H club gets the Farm Credit grant

A total of $100,000 to be distributed to 203 4-H clubs across Canada

BLFR crew at work cordoning off the gap in Burns Lake. (BLFR photo/Lakes District News)
Hole in ice brings out BLFR crew, diving team to Burns Lake

The Burns Lake Fire Rescue crew was out on the frozen Burns… Continue reading

Prior to the holiday break, there were 565 workers at the 7 Mile Lodge near Burns Lake, however with the new order, the lodge occupancy has been at 49 workers. (Lakes District News file photo)
Coastal GasLink’s 670 km pipeline currently has a 623 people workforce

The workforce lodges have 261 total occupants in January

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

First Responders Cafe. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
First Responders Café receives $1052.16 through bottle donations

The Burns Lake bottle depot presented a cheque for $1,052.16 to the… Continue reading

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber passes by a sign made by his children as he warms up before his 1,000th game of his career for the game against the Vancouver Canucks Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Habs trip Canucks 5-3 in Shea Weber’s 1,000th NHL game

Tyler Toffoli scores twice in win over ex-teammates in Vancouver

Screws have also been used by the vandal to damage the tires of vehicles driven by staff at Ponderosa Lodge. (Yanina Yaretz photo)
Kamloops health-care workers hoping tire vandal gets nailed

Nails and screws have been placed under the tires of health-care workers’ vehicles

Downtown Fernie is pictured after a snowfall.
Fernie COVID-19 cluster update: Seven new cases, but active cases down to 24

98 cases have now been linked to the Fernie area community cluster

A Vancouver Island family has been awarded $3,000 under the new federal air passenger protection rules on a flight they took from Comox to Fort Lauderdale on Air Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. family wins landmark tribunal case against Air Canada

“I feel a little bit like it was David versus Goliath.”

The. B.C. Court of Appeal has granted a new trial to former Vernon man William Schneider, convicted of second-degree murder in the 2016 death of Japanese exchange student Natsumi Kogawa. (Vancouver Police Department photo)
New trial ordered for man accused of murdering Japanese exchange student in B.C.

Decision was made on the basis of an overheard phone conversation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, Feb. 1, 2020. (B.C. government)
Another 429 COVID-19 cases in B.C. as health orders reviewed

‘An encouraging trend,’ Dr. Bonnie Henry says

A carved stone pillar is shown on the beach in Victoria in this July 2020 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Royal BC Museum, Bernhard Spalteholz
Questions rock Royal B.C. Museum over authenticity of artifact recovered from Victoria beach

Songhees First Nation chief says museum assured him review underway after artist says work as his

Most Read