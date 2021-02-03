Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the “Crossroads Cannabis” cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

The public hearing will be held via Zoom due to COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings. After the public hearing, the council will review the report presented to them to make a recommendation on the application.

The public hearing will be held to ensure that residents affected by the store have a chance to voice their opinions. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)