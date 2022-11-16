Crosswalk colour shines through

Winter drivers will see flashes of colour through snow on the pavement around William Konkin Elementary (WKE) School. School District 91 (SD91) staff and students worked together with the necessary authorities to get a pair of inclusionary crosswalks painted just in time for winter.

One of the crosswalks is painted in the colours of the rainbow to symbolize the gender and sexuality diversity in support of the LGBTQ+ members of the community.

One of the crosswalks is the orange and white symbolizing the Every Child Matters movement rooted in Residential School atrocities.

“The commitment from the Ministry of Education and School District 91 is to ensure our spaces are welcoming to staff, students, families, and the broader community, especially for people from discriminated and marginalized groups,” said SD91 assistant superintendent Mike Skinner. “The District has several rainbow crosswalks and other symbols that support our commitment to creating safe, caring, respectful and inclusive schools as our spaces are ‘welcoming to all.’”

It took some time and coordination to get both crosswalks in place. Once it became known to the organizing parties that two were in the works, they agreed to install them at the same time, but then repeated rain incidents caused deferrals. Finally, in September, the weather cooperated in alignment with the painting staff schedules.

“The rainbow crosswalk was completed first and the orange crosswalk was started the same day and finished a few days later when we had access to more paint and additional time to complete it,” said Skinner.

Both were there in time for Truth & Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30.

Skinner said there was actually a bonus safety element to the new crosswalks, since they stand out so distinctly – as unmistakable as the social messaging pushing back against generations of mistreatment to people in general society as well as local community.

“Both crosswalks have received compliments by visitors to the school and the students are proud of the welcoming message they helped to create for everyone who comes to WKE,” he said. “Both the crosswalks are within WKE’s parking lot, and they have the added benefit of bringing attention to high traffic areas where it is very important for drivers to slow down and be mindful of students crossing in front of vehicles on their way into and out of the school. We have received zero negative backlash over the crosswalks. These are symbols of acceptance and inclusion, as well as celebrations of diversity and the journey to meaningful Reconciliation.”

Most of the installation work was done by WKE students, their parents, and volunteers with the help of the principal, vice-principal, several teachers, and support staff, Skinner explained. He added that SD91 was ready to “support the maintenance and upkeep of the crosswalk” to maintain them through wear and tear over time.