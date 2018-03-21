Telkwa’s Fritz Pfeiffer (centre) is giving $1.6 million to the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation for a CT scanner in Smithers. (Chris Duncan photo)

CT scanner to aid Houston and area patients

Scanner approved for Bulkley Valley District Hospital in Smithers

Burns Lake and area patients are to benefit from CT scan services coming to the Bulkley Valley District Hospital (BVDH) in Smithers.

The project has been approved in Northern Health’s 2018/2019 capital cycle and Hikisch said hopefully it will be implemented in late 2018. There are planning sessions starting this week to get the ball rolling.

CT scans are special X-ray tests that produce cross-sectional images of the body using X-rays and a computer.

There is an estimated 3,000 CT procedures a year that are done for patients from the Smither hospital’s catchment area which runs from Burns Lake to Hazelton.

Most patients are sent to Terrace and Prince George for the service.

“It will help with decision making for local medical staff with the patient. A simple example is someone on a c-spine, can we clear that c-spine? A CT may allow that decision to be made in Smithers before any transfer of a patient,” said Cormac Hikisch from the Northern Health Authority.

“Also, stroke protocol in the emergency room: there are certain treatment plans that can be made relatively quickly with an available CT scan. As well, just the outpatient opportunities: many people require a CT during their health care journey and have had to travel and wait for an appointment.”

The project comes with a $2.9-million price tag, which includes equipment and renovations required to install it at BVDH.

The Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation recently met their fundraising goal of $1.75 million to help bring the service to Smithers. This amount includes the donation from Frtiz Pfeiffer of $1.6 million.

Other sponsors include the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament, Seabridge Gold, Bulkley Valley Kinsmen and other individuals and businesses.

As well, an upcoming BV Kinsmen truck demolition derby, comedy night and dance on May 5 will raise funds for it.

The remainder of the money will come through the regional hospital district via property taxes and the Ministry of Health.

The chairman of the Smithers Celebrity Golf Tournament is also excited with the news.

The biennial event that raises money for the Bulkley Valley Health Care and Hospital Foundation brought in $90,000 last year for the CT scanner project.

Hikisch added the CT services are just one of the exciting things happening for diagnostic imaging at the Smithers hospital.

Previous story
New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Just Posted

LDSS girls’ snowboarders best in B.C.

Students from Lakes District Secondary School (LDSS) ripped up the slopes at… Continue reading

Aboriginal History Week: Lahal game connects community with tradition

The College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake was ringing with… Continue reading

Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Burns Lake

By the time he had reached Burns Lake, Holly Harrison was walking… Continue reading

Medical pot facility a good opportunity

The proposed medical cannabis grow-op in Decker Lake raises some important issues… Continue reading

Clampdown on distracted driving

Cell phones among the top causes of fatalities on the road

Ottawa proposes restricted pot labels, packages

Packaging will include red stop sign with marijuana leaf and ‘THC’

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Golden Knights win 4-1, remain undefeated against Canucks

Vegas gets points from 12 players in dominating effort versus Vancouver

Alberta budget plans for Trans Mountain expansion

Finance Minister Joe Ceci says expected revenues will be factored into budget forecasts

Future princess Markle practised at Lower Mainland pistol range

‘Meg my day’ says British tabloid

Proposed gun bill attacked by gun owners and shooting victims

The federal government tabled the bill today in order to tighten the sale and tracking of firearms

New anti-radicalization centre in the works for B.C.

Centre aims to help ‘vulnerable individuals on the path to radicalization’ before they turn to crime

B.C. bravery, public service honoured by Governor General Julie Payette

UVic basketball coach Kathryn Shields inducted into Order of Canada

Sea lion with rope wrapped around neck saved by Vancouver Aquarium

Steller sea lions are a species of special concern and some populations are endangered in parts of Alaska

Most Read