Culvert construction on Centre Street

On Sept. 27, new culverts were put in by construction workers on Centre Street between First and Third Avenue. The project was completed in a day, and the goal was to get the work done before paving projects start up in the area again some time in mid October. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)On Sept. 27, new culverts were put in by construction workers on Centre Street between First and Third Avenue. The project was completed in a day, and the goal was to get the work done before paving projects start up in the area again some time in mid October. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
