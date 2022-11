Free drop in curling Thursdays 7 p.m., mixed league Wednesday – everyone welcome. This is a good chance to for anyone to come down and try it out. What you need to bring: fun expectations, clean shoes, dress in layers. Sliders, grippers brooms available to borrow. For more info call Sean Stadey 250 692-9641, Tom Brewer 250 251-2500 or Lori White 250 692-3294. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)