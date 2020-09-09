Curling rink stairs’ reconstruction delayed

The reconstruction work won’t hinder activity in the curling rink

The Village of Burns Lake will be replacing the stairs that lead to the curling rink lounge. (Lakes District News file photo)

The new stairs for the curling rink are delayed and the construction work will start once the rink reopens this fall.

The Tom Forsyth Memorial Arena in Burns Lake is set to open on Sept. 14 this year as soon as the ice goes in. The work for putting in the ice has already started at the arena. The village had planned to repair and reconstruct the stairs leading to the curling rink lounge last month, to be opened up in time for the arena opening. However, contractor delays have pushed the date for this ahead. The reconstruction on the stairs will now begin on Sept. 14.

”We will be replacing the stairs that lead to the curling rink lounge. The project will not affect the curling rink only the entrance to the lounge upstairs,” said Sheryl Worthing, the chief administrative officer (CAO) for the village adding that the work is expected to last for approximately a total of six weeks.

This year the village undertook another repair and restoration project at the recreation centre for roofing which is now 95 per cent complete and is expected to wrap up by the end of September.

A protective roof system is being constructed on top of the existing roof. This new system is a clad metal roofing that matches the rest of the roof while reinforcing the roof to be able to withstand sliding snow and ice. This cost the village a total of $7,000.

Earlier this year, the village had also closed down the squash court and climbing wall for the public due to Covid however, both amenities are now open for the community. Kayak and canoe rentals will also continue to be given out at the recreation centre until Sept. 30, depending on the weather. The curling rink is expected to open by mid-October, after the ice is installed.

“This project concludes all major 2020 capital improvements at the Lakeside Multiplex,” said Worthing.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

