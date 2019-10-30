A new dehumidifier for the Burns Lake Curling Rink would reduce the build up of frost inside caused too much moisture. The excess frost can cause ice to fall onto the ice below, posing safety risks. (Blair McBride photo)

Curling rink to get new dehumidifier

Conditions inside the Burns Lake Curling Rink are less than ideal and the village plans to buy a new dehumidifier to reduce the dryness.

The village council agreed at its Oct. 22 meeting to buy and install a new dehumidifier, at a cost of about $40,000.

Half of that would come from the 2019 budget and the other half from a budget to replace carpets and benches in the curling area. The replacement costs are lower than originally estimated and $20,000 is available from that original budget of $30,000.

“Due to the high moisture in the arena, condensation on the roof and fixtures is constant. The subsequent freezing of the condensation can cause ice to fall to the rink surface creating hazardous conditions for users and staff,” a council report said.

“It can’t dry fast enough because of the amount of moisture that builds up in there,” said councillor Kevin White.

A new dehumidifier would reduce the load on the rink’s refrigeration plant and therefore the total energy usage for the rink, the report added.

The purchase of the unit will proceed immediately and should be operational by the end of 2019.

Lewis Jones, Director of Recreational Services is seeking quotes from suppliers in northern British Columbia.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
