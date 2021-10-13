Curling season in Burns lake is a go

Registration for the new Burns Lake Curling Club season will begin on the first week of November. (File photo/Lakes District News)

It looks like rocks will once again be thrown down the ice at the Lakeside Multiplex.

According to Burns Lake Curling Club (BLCC) Vice President Tom Brewer, there will be a full regular season of curling in Burns Lake, after having the season cut short due to COVID-19 in 2020.

“Registration will begin on the first week of November,” said Brewer. “We’ve also planned a couple of drop-ins to give the community a chance to remember the fun and social exercise we all call curling.”

At this time, the BLCC is planning to have a regular mixed league as well as a ladies’ and possibly a men’s event, though this is not set in stone.

The club will be holding a meeting on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. upstairs at the multiplex for anyone who wants to be involved, where final decisions will be made regarding registration times, and league set-up.

According to the Provincial vaccine passport mandate, proof of both doses of the vaccine, via a vaccine passport, will be required for all indoor adult group and team sports for people 22 years old or older beginning on Oct 24. This means that curlers participating in any event must be fully vaccinated.

“All public health orders are and will followed by the BLCC for as long as the mandates are in place,” said Brewer.