Curling season kicks off

The Burns Lake Curling Club held its first session of the season on Oct. 21, inside the curling rink. The “Men’s 8 weeks 8 ends” happens on Mondays and runs until Dec. 9, and costs $100 per curler. There are six team spots available. The Mixed Leagues started on Oct. 23 and their sessions happen on Wednesday and Thursday nights and will run until March. There is a limit of six teams per night and it costs $225. The “Ladies 6 weeks, 6 ends” starts on Nov. 5 and runs until Dec. 10. It is limited to six teams and costs $75 per curler. (Blair McBride photos)