A man allegedly throws his own feces at a vehicle in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Reddit)

Cyclist defecates, throws own poop at car following B.C. crash

Man defecates in the street before throwing it at a driver locked in her vehicle

Police are on the lookout for a cyclist who threw his own feces at a woman in a car.

Following a collision on Yates and Cook streets in Greater Victoria, the cyclist pulled down his pants, defecated in public and threw his own feces at the woman who had locked herself in her own car.

“Thankfully, there were a lot of witnesses who intervened because they were fearful the driver would be assaulted,” said Victoria Police Const. Matt Rutherford. “A lot of people took photos and video and we are working on locating the suspect.”

(Warning: This video does contain some graphic language, viewer discretion is advised)

Rutherford noted before throwing his feces, witnesses said the cyclist opened the door to the vehicle and was “verbally abusive” to the driver. Video of the incident then shows him grabbing his bike and ramming it into the passenger side headlights of her vehicle before fleeing southbound on Cook Street on his bike.

Details of the original collision are unclear but Victoria police are on the lookout for a man approximately 35 years old, five-foot-ten inches tall, with a brown beard. He was last seen travelling southbound on Cook Street on his bike and didn’t appear to be hurt. He fled the scene wearing a brown sweater and blue jeans.

The woman was not hurt.

Anyone who witnessed the scene can call the Victoria Police Department at 250-995-7654.


arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
