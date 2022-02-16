Danny Tress from Burns Lake ready for Special Olympics qualifiers

Has been training for snowshoe races for over four years

Special Olympic Athlete Danny Tress from Burns Lake is heading town to Kelowna on Feb. 20 to compete in the regional qualifiers for the 2023 Special Olympics B.C. More on page 10. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)

Danny Tress, a special Olympics athlete from Burns Lake, is all ready to compete in the regional qualifiers for the 2023 Special Olympics B.C., held in Kelowna on Feb. 20.

Should Tress win a medal by finishing top three in any of his upcoming races, he’ll qualify for the provincial Special Olympics in 2023.

“Danny’s continuous drive and focus has thoroughly me the most. He enjoys and has competed in so many different sports over the past 25 years, including in cross country skiing, bowling and snowshoeing to name a few,” Burns Lake Special Olympic Coordinator Denise Cunningham told Lakes District News.

Cunningham went on to say that Tress has been preparing for these races for over four years, competing in regional snowshoe races held at Omineca Ski Club, and training with his snowshoe coach Tina Giesbrecht at least once a week. He also undergoes physical training for at leas an hour every day.

Tress told Lakes District News he is very excited and confident that he’ll win a medal as he heads into the regional qualifiers, adding that win or lose, the best part of the sport for him is the social aspect. “It’s a great way to make new friends and just to have fun. I love meeting all the amazing athletes at these races,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

