Dash cam footage sought as missing person search continues

Police also think Laureen Fabian may have left area

RCMP investigators are now considering the possibility that a Houston area woman missing since Oct. 28 may have left the area.

This after an extensive ground and air search that began Oct. 29 has so far not turned up any sign of Laureen Campbell Fabian, 69.

“The RCMP would like to ask motorists having a dash camera in their vehicle who travelled along the Buck Flats Road area, to please review your footage from October 28, 2019 between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for a possible sighting of Laureen,” a RCMP press release has now stated.

Fabian left her residence on foot for a hike and searchers had been concentrating in the Buck Flats Road area.

“The investigation by the Houston RCMP is progressing with assistance from Smithers RCMP, North District Regional General Investigations Services, and North District Major Crime Unit,” the RCMP release added.

Search and rescue crews from Smithers and Terrace were also called in to assist Houston Search and Rescue.

Fabian is described as a Caucasian female who is five feet four inches tall and weighing 143 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information on Laureen’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.