Day time trick or treaters in Burns Lake

Burns Lake resident Carrie Roth organized a daytime trick or treating at participating businesses. There were 22 businesses that participated and kids had the chance to stop by each business and trick or treat till 4 p.m. Randy, Sadie and Finn joined in the day timer business trick or treating on Oct. 31. (Darlene Wipfli photos/Lakes District News)
