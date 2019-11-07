The BC Government and Service Employees’ Union, which represents the workers of the Francois Lake ferry ratified an agreement with WaterBridge Equipment, removing the threat of a strike, the union said on Nov. 5. (Lakes District News file photo)

Deal reached for Francois Lake ferry service

The risk of a labour strike disrupting the Francois Lake ferry service is gone after the workers’ union and the employer reached a deal.

The BC Government and Service Employees’ Union (BCGEU) voted overwhelmingly on Nov. 3-4 to ratify collective agreements with WaterBridge Ferries and WaterBridge Equipment, the union said in a news release on Nov. 5. The agreements cover the 80 staff, including auxiliaries who work for the MV Francois Forester vessel and workers with ferries on Adams Lake and Arrow Lake.

“Our members had one goal in this round of bargaining—to get contracts that ensured the long-term sustainability of these ferries by addressing recruitment and retention through wage parity with BC Ferries and a commitment to successorship training,” said Stephanie Smith, BCGEU president. “They achieved their goal and that’s a huge win for our members, for their employers and for everyone who relies on these ferries.”

The dispute initially arose over concerns among ferry workers that training, wages and staff levels were insufficient. The staff also had not had a contract since March 31, the union said.

The agreement follows months of uncertainty amid the labour dispute and Southside residents faced anxieties that a strike by ferry workers could force them to drive more than 150 kilometres around Francois Lake to go to work or go shopping in Burns Lake.

READ MORE: Most Francois Lake ferry staff vote to strike

READ MORE: Ferry is essential to the Southside

The Labour Relations Board had also ruled that if there was a strike only crossings for educational, medical or emergency purposes would be permitted.

Hopes began to rise in late October when it was announced that the union and WaterBridge had reached a tentative agreement after two days of negotiations in Kelowna.

LOOK BACK: Ferry workers union, employer reach tentative deal

The new agreements took immediate effect and will expire on March 31, 2022.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa
Next story
Rattée most popular candidate in Burns Lake

Just Posted

Deal reached for Francois Lake ferry service

The risk of a labour strike disrupting the Francois Lake ferry service… Continue reading

Faculty at Terrace UNBC campus join strike after failed negotiations

Unfair working conditions required job action demonstration, protesters say

Missing Prince George woman found safe

A Prince George woman who had been missing for more than a… Continue reading

Freezing rain warning in effect for Burns Lake

Environment Canada is warning of freezing rain overnight in the Burns Lake… Continue reading

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

VIDEO: Surgical objects left in patients on the rise in Canada, data shows

553 foreign items — such as sponges and medical instruments — were left behind over a two-year period

Rattée most popular candidate in Burns Lake

Conservative Party candidate Claire Rattée would have won the Skeena-Bulkley Valley riding… Continue reading

$20 million lottery ticket purchased in Telkwa

The name of the winner has not been released to the media

Young Chilliwack mother donates five organs to save others following her sudden death

Celebration of Life for Shera Morgan who died of a brain aneurysm is set for Nov. 9 at Tzeachten Hall

Pacific Whale Watch Association ‘not impressed’ by Victoria activist’s protest

Association spokesperson says to focus on issue of salmon population depletion instead

Nude swimming group making waves – again – at Surrey pool

Concern is being raised about children participating in the SkinnyDippers swims at Newton Wave Pool

85 passengers aboard BC Ferries vessel stranded for hours due to mechanical issue

The Salish Raven cancelled sailings between Swartz Bay and the Southern Gulf Islands

Developer, government deny negligence in Sechelt sinkhole lawsuit

Homes in a Sechelt neighbourhood were evacuated due to a sinkhole in February 2019

Two Vancouver police officers accused of ‘excessive force’ when entering family home

Police complaint commissioner will hold a public hearing

Most Read