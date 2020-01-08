The first week of the year brought a strong winter storm to the Lakes District, but starting next week Burns Lakers can expect to see a drier weather pattern. (Environment Canada image)

December one of the driest on record in Burns Lake

Dry conditions to return in mid-January

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District had the sixth driest December on record last month, according to Environment Canada.

The region saw about 19.5 millimeters of precipitation compared with the average of 41.9 mm (from 1981 to 2010), said Bobby Sekhon, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

When it comes to temperatures, Sekhon said the region was warmer than normal last month. While the area’s average mean daily temperature for December is -7.1 Celsius, last month it was -5.7 C (measured in Smithers).

The first week of the year brought a strong winter storm to the Lakes District, but starting next week Burns Lakers can expect to see a drier weather pattern, said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

“Starting around the second week of January, and probably through much of the remainder of the month, I see a much drier pattern setting up across B.C.,” Anderson said. “However, it’s going to start becoming colder as well.”

By the end of this week lasting almost two weeks, extreme cold weather is forecast with temperatures dipping down to -30 Celsius.

Around the mid-month mark, instead of winds coming from the west, the region will start experiencing shots of Arctic air coming from the northwest, which tend to bring a drier and colder flow, he said.

Sekhon agrees that northern B.C. residents should expect to see below normal temperatures in mid-January.

But milder conditions will return next month, Anderson said.

In February, the cold weather is expected to shift east across the Prairies and perhaps into Ontario, said Anderson, leaving northwest B.C. with milder temperatures.

Meanwhile Environment Canada’s seasonal forecast, updated on Dec. 31, indicates neutral conditions and slightly below normal temperatures for northern B.C. for the remainder of winter.

Sekhon said that’s partly because this season is not being influenced by El Niño, which can result in wetter and warmer than normal winter conditions, nor La Nina, which usually brings drier and colder than normal temperatures.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Just Posted

B.C. hereditary chiefs ban Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en lands

Wet’suwet’en call for international week of solidarity on the anniversary of protester arrests

December one of the driest on record in Burns Lake

Dry conditions to return in mid-January

Money for the foodbank

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1185.60 to the… Continue reading

A donation to Lakes Animal Friendship Society

The Burns Lake Recycle Depot gave a cheque for $1182.30 to the… Continue reading

Chair, vice chair named for regional district board

Committee chairs also named for 2020

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Lightning rout Canucks 9-2 to end Vancouver’s 7-game win streak

Carter Verhaeghe his first career hat trick for Bolts

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw says it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

PHOTO: CN Rail train derails near Kitwanga

Company says no dangerous goods involved

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Social enterprises eligible for $100,000 through Prince George Community Foundation

Organizations in northern B.C., Haida Gwaii and the Cariboo are eligible to receive funds through PGCF

Most Read