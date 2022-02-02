Decker Lake Elementary School with Every child matters demonstration

Students and staff at Decker Lake Elementary School held a ceremony on Jan. 28 in honour of residential school survivors, and the recent findings of potential burial sites at a former residential school in Williams Lake. Students gathered in front of the school, many of them wearing orange clothing items, where Corinne George, a member of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation performed a solemn Carrier language hymn. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)