Decker Lake Elementary School with Every child matters demonstration

corinne george
students

Students and staff at Decker Lake Elementary School held a ceremony on Jan. 28 in honour of residential school survivors, and the recent findings of potential burial sites at a former residential school in Williams Lake. Students gathered in front of the school, many of them wearing orange clothing items, where Corinne George, a member of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation performed a solemn Carrier language hymn. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

Previous story
Humble B.C. senior who ripped mask off Walmart robber downplays her bravery

Just Posted

ed
Hot Topics for Feb. 2

corinne george
Decker Lake Elementary School with Every child matters demonstration

hockey
Burns Lake Minor Hockey practice

truckers
Freedom truckers convoy in Burns Lake