Decker Lake Elementary School with Every child matters demonstration

Students and staff at Decker Lake Elementary School held a ceremony on Jan. 28 in honour of residential school survivors, and the recent findings of potential burial sites at a former residential school in Williams Lake. Students gathered in front of the school, many of them wearing orange clothing items, where Corinne George, a member of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation performed a solemn Carrier language hymn. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map