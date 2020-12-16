Decker Lake Elementary students prepare cards for seniors

Adley made this Christmas card, as a part of Mr. Matte’s class, for her grandmother who lives in Heritage Manor. This year, some students from Decker Lake Elementary school are writing letters and cards for residents in Heritage Manor, Tweedsmuir House, Carrol Cottage and The Pines. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
