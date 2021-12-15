Decker Lake Elementary volleyball tourney

Decker Lake Elementary School hosted a volleyball tournament on Friday, Dec 3. The event welcomed teams from Grassy Plains Elementary, Francois Lake Elementary and William Konkin Elementary. In the end, Grassy Plains placed first for both the Grade 6 and Grade 7 divisions. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)

