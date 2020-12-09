Decker Lake Huskies prepping for Christmas

The Decker Lake Huskies have started working towards getting non-perishable food items for the food drive and new winter gear to decorate the Decker Lake Elementary’s tree. For every item they bring, the students earn a raffle ticket and a random prize draw will be made at noon on Dec. 16. The DLES PAC is sponsoring this event and donating three prize baskets as well. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
